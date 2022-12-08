Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Signet Jewelers Call Options (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,986 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,831 call options.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $3,739,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 83.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,597.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 62,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 6.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

