StockNews.com Downgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.14.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Union Pacific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Union Pacific by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

