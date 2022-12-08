StockNews.com Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.
BNFT stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
