StockNews.com Upgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to “Hold”

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CCK opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crown by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.