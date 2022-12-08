StockNews.com Upgrades HireRight (NYSE:HRT) to “Buy”

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of HRT opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,886,677.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in HireRight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,716 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 741,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 254,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

