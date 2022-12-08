Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 5.0 %

SUMO stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,993 shares of company stock valued at $708,471 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 150,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

