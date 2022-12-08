Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 306.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,044 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 849,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $13,803,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.4 %

NOVA opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

