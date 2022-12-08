SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $402.44.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 4.0 %
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $208.28 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
