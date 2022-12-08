Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,843,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.68% of Sysco worth $2,031,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $586,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2,083.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

