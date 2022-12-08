Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.