T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.68% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $1,455,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TROW opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

