T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

