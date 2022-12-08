Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,301,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

