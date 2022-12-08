TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.56.

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.56 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

