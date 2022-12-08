Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemed were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 884.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Chemed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $518.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

