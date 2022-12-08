Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

