Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.26) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.53) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.21) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.95) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.22 ($2.34) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.01 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.52.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

