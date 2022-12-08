Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

TS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

