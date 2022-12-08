Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.96) to GBX 310 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.64).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 228.30 ($2.78) on Monday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.83%.

In related news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £24,991.55 ($30,473.78). In other Tesco news, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,575.64). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,473.78). Insiders have purchased 53,758 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,308 over the last three months.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

