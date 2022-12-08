Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,024 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

