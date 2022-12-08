The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €229.00 ($241.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Allianz Stock Performance
FRA ALV opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €184.72 and a 200 day moving average of €181.48. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($217.68).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
