The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €229.00 ($241.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

FRA ALV opened at €203.65 ($214.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €184.72 and a 200 day moving average of €181.48. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($217.68).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.