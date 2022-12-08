The Macerich Company Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Macerich in a report released on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Macerich Trading Up 1.9 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -174.36%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

