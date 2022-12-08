The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 594.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Toro worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 72.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:TTC opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

