Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
