Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Trimble alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.48 on Friday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.