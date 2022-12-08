UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 104,904 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,904 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Loews worth $63,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Loews by 5,286.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Loews by 129.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after buying an additional 258,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Loews by 82.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 178,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,646. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Down 1.5 %

Loews Announces Dividend

NYSE L opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.