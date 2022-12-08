UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of DocuSign worth $58,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $42.08 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $163.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.