UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dell Technologies worth $63,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

