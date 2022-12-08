UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $60.95 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $60,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

