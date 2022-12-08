UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 124,524 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,524 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Brown & Brown worth $56,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,145,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.