UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,768 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $57,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

