UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,421,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $56,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 525,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com Profile

Shares of JD stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.52 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.