UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($126.32) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UCB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UCB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.57.

UCB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $74.00 on Monday. UCB has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

