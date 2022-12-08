Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Head to Head Review

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReneSola and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 3 1 3.25 Ultra Clean 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReneSola presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 117.74%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

ReneSola has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReneSola and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $79.66 million 3.92 $6.86 million ($0.01) -465.00 Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.75 $119.50 million $1.26 27.50

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola -0.80% 0.34% 0.29% Ultra Clean 2.40% 19.87% 9.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of ReneSola shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats ReneSola on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.