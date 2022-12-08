Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,982 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

