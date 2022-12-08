Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,195.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,130.83 ($50.37).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.90) to GBX 3,900 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.65) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,161 ($50.74) on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.84) and a one year high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.57). The company has a market cap of £105.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2,144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,007.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,904.77.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 88.22%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

