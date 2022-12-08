Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €4.65 ($4.89) price objective on the stock.
Unipol Gruppo Stock Up 0.9 %
UFGSY opened at 2.22 on Monday. Unipol Gruppo has a 1-year low of 1.98 and a 1-year high of 2.65.
Unipol Gruppo Company Profile
