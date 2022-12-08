United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Melius started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 230,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,423,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

