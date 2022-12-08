Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Head-To-Head Review

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09% Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.57 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -6.15 Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.52 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -8.56

This table compares Vimeo and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 364.58%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.84%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vimeo beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

