Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ACV opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

