Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ACV opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $36.63.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
