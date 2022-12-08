Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 90 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 87.66 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £24.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.50.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

