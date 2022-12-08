Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,897 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Innospec worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Innospec Trading Up 1.4 %

Innospec Increases Dividend

IOSP stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $115.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

