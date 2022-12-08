Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UGI. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.