Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 73,578 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $19,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.34 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

