Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,153 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,426,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,018,371,000 after buying an additional 385,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 2.0 %

LKQ opened at $52.65 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.