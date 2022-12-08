Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 4,627 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Gentherm worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,180,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,144,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

