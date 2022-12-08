Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 46,370 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Perficient worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,811 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 50.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,883 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

