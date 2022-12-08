Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Littelfuse worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.6 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $326.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

