Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

MTD opened at $1,461.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,255.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

