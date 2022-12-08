Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,056,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.